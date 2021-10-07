WANTED: Search underway for man accused of murder in deadly shooting at North Mecklenburg Park in Huntersville

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The Huntersville Police Department is searching for a man who is wanted for murder in connection to a deadly shooting that happened at the end of August.
Michael Withers, 25, is wanted for second-degree murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon in the shooting death of Haiishen McIntyre at North Mecklenburg Park on Aug. 29, 2021.
Anyone with information regarding Withers’ whereabouts is asked to call Huntersville Police at 704-464-5400 or 911. Tips can also be made anonymously to North Mecklenburg Crime Stoppers at 704-896-7867.
If your tip leads to an arrest, you may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.
