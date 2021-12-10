WANTED: Police searching for man accused of attacking woman during robbery at Matthews gas station

MATTHEWS, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The Matthews Police Department is searching for a man who they said attacked a woman inside a local gas station while robbing the business.

The violent incident happened at 5:51 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 9, at the Circle-K store located at 100 E. John Street in Matthews.

Witnesses told Matthews Police a man went behind the counter and stuffed his pockets with packs of cigarettes. When he came from behind the counter, he then pushed a customer to the ground and began striking and kicking her, took her wallet, and then ran away from the store, police said.

He was last seen traveling west on E. John Street in Matthews. A K-9 Unit was used in an attempt to track the suspect but they were unsuccessful in locating him, police said.

The injured woman was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Anyone who may have information regarding this case is asked to call Det. Danielle Helms at 704-841-6706.