WANTED: Police search for suspect in armed robbery, assault outside of Gastonia law office

GASTONIA, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Detectives are asking for help finding a suspect accused of threatening a man and a woman with a gun during a robbery in front of a Gastonia law office on December 17.

According to the Gastonia Police Department, the incident happened around 6:52 p.m. on December 17 in front of the Law Office of Kelvin Atkinson on Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Way.

Detectives said a 40-year-old man and a 37-year-old woman were outside of the building when the suspect approached them.

The suspect reportedly showed them a handgun, threatened the victims and demanded their property.

Police said the man’s property was taken and the suspect fled on foot toward E. Main Avenue and S. Oakland Street.

The suspect is described as 5’3” tall and 145 pounds. They may have been wearing a military-style identification ‘Dog Tag’, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective M.B. Watts at 704-866-6885. Anonymous tips can be left with Crime Stoppers of Gaston County at 704-8314-8000. Crime Stoppers pays a cash reward for a tip that leads to an arrest.