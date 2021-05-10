WANTED: Police search for Pineville roadway shooting suspect; may be in Philadelphia

PINEVILLE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Police are searching for a man they said was involved in a shooting between two drivers in Pineville last Thursday, according to the Pineville Police Department.

Officials said arrest warrants were issued for 28-year-old Elizaul “Zaul” Trujillo for his involvement in a shootout at a busy Pineville intersection.

Elizaul “Zaul” Trujillo (courtesy of the Pineville Police Department)

Authorities said the incident happened at 9:15 a.m. Thursday, May 6, at the intersection of Pineville-Matthews Road and Park Road when shots were fired between two vehicles. One driver was struck by gunfire and was able to drive himself to the hospital.

According to Pineville Police, the two drivers started arguing with each other and one of them called 9-1-1. Following the call, they started shooting at each other. At least a dozen shots were fired between the two drivers, police said.

Police said Trujillo was released from the hospital and may be in the Philadelphia, Pennsylvania area. Law enforcement taskforce partners are searching for him in Philadelphia and Charlotte.

Trujillo is wanted for assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, shooting into an occupied vehicle and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

The other driver involved in the shooting has not been charged, police said.