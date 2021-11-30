WANTED: Police looking for woman accused of assault at Matthews gas station on Thanksgiving

Crime and Public Safety

Matthews Assault Suspect (courtesy of the Matthews Police Department)

MATTHEWS, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Police are searching for a woman accused of assaulting a senior citizen at a gas station in Matthews on Thanksgiving morning, according to the Matthews Police Department.

Officers said the incident happened around 11:40 a.m. on Nov. 25 at a Quick Trip Store on Monroe Road.

A senior citizen reportedly told officers that a woman had asked him for money inside the store and that she became very agitated when he told her that he didn’t have any.

As the man was leaving the store, police said the woman confronted him in the parking lot, struck him and pushed him to the ground.

The man suffered minor injuries to his face and hand, police said.

Matthews Police described the suspect as five-feet, eight-inches tall with a medium build.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Danielle Helms at dhelms@matthewsnc.gov or 704-841-6706.

