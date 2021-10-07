Wanted man surrenders to SWAT after brief stand-off in Steele Creek: CMPD

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A wanted man surrendered to SWAT officers following a brief stand-off in Steele Creek Thursday evening, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police.

CMPD said Maurice Brian Slowe Jr., 23, has been charged with first-degree burglary, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, felony conspiracy, and possession of a firearm by a felon.

Deputies with the U.S. Marshal’s Service responded to the 13700 block of Calloway Drive on Thursday in an attempt to serve outstanding warrants on Slowe.

Slowe refused to exit the home and CMPD’s SWAT was requested for additional resources to help deescalate the situation. At 3:35 p.m., Slowe walked out of the home and peacefully surrendered to SWAT, CMPD said.

He’s been transferred to the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office.

No CMPD officers were injured during this incident and no officers fired their service weapons. This investigation remains active and ongoing. Anyone with additional information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.