WANTED: Man steals 60-inch zero-turn mower in Chesterfield County, deputies say

Larceny of Mower (courtesy of the Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office)

PAGELAND, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Deputies are searching for a man accused of stealing a 60-inch zero-turn mower from an equipment store in Pageland, according to the Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said a Kubota mower was stolen from Pageland Farm Equipment on Highway 601 N.

He was seen driving a black pickup truck pulling a trailer.

Anyone with information is asked to reach out to the Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office.