WANTED: Man steals 60-inch zero-turn mower in Chesterfield County, deputies say

PAGELAND, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Deputies are searching for a man accused of stealing a 60-inch zero-turn mower from an equipment store in Pageland, according to the Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies said a Kubota mower was stolen from Pageland Farm Equipment on Highway 601 N.
He was seen driving a black pickup truck pulling a trailer.
Anyone with information is asked to reach out to the Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office.
