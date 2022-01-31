WANTED: Man smashes case with hammer; steals about $51,000 worth of jewelry from Matthews Kohl’s

MATTHEWS, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The Matthews Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who they say stole approximately $51,000 worth of jewelry from a local Kohl’s last week.

The crime happened around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 26, at a Kohl’s located at 9617 E. Independence Blvd.

Matthews Police said the man walked into the store, pulled a hammer out of his hoodie, smashed the glass out of a jewelry counter, and stole several items from within it.

When he left the store, he had approximately $51,000 worth of jewelry in his possession, police said. Prior to the crime, the suspect had entered the store wearing different clothes and a blonde wig.

The suspect is described as a white male, with a slim build, and dark hair. He was last seen in a silver, 2011 four-door BMW with a registration plate number of LVG-9701 (PA) traveling on Sam Newell Road.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Matthews Police Department at 704-847-5555.