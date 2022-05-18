CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A search is underway for a man who is accused of firing three to four shots into a CATS bus overnight in southwest Charlotte, according to CMPD.

The incident happened at 12:11 a.m. Wednesday, May 18, in the 8700 block of Nations Ford Road.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said as officers arrived at the scene they met with a CATS bus driver who explained an unknown man fired multiple shots into the bus (CATS bus No. 2150).

The shooting happened at bus stop No. 24, which is located at Nations Ford Road and Huntsmoor Drive. Authorities said thankfully there were no passengers on the bus at the time of the shooting and the driver was not injured during the incident. There was only property damage reported.

The suspect is described as a Black man who was wearing a dark blue jacket, light blue t-shirt, and blue jeans at the time of the shooting. He was also holding a backpack.

CMPD is asking anyone who knows the suspect pictured to call 9-1-1. The public can also leave information anonymously by calling Charlotte Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.