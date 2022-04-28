BURKE COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A man wanted for the murder of another man found lying in the street last week in Burke County has been captured on Interstate-40 Thursday, authorities said.

The Burke County Sheriff’s Office, the U.S. Marshals Service, and NC State Highway Patrol arrested Nolan Andre Smith Thursday around 3 p.m. on I-40 eastbound near Exit 123.

North Carolina Department of Public Safety tells Queen City News that a traffic stop was conducted on a 1993 Mercedes-Benz 300E near Highway 321. Smith was alone in the vehicle at the time he was apprehended.

Smith was wanted for the felony murder of Jonathan Carl Ross, 35. On April 22, at 12:34 a.m., deputies were called to 3490 Spaniel Street for an assault.

As deputies arrived at the scene, they located Ross lying in the street unresponsive with no pulse. Deputies began CPR until Burke County EMS arrived at the scene and pronounced Ross deceased.

This investigation is ongoing.