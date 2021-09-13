WANTED: Man and woman lead officers on high-speed chase in stolen car from Charlotte into Chester County

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A man and woman are being sought by deputies after leading authorities on a high-speed chase, reaching 115 MPH, in a stolen car from Charlotte into Chester County.

According to the Chester County Sheriff’s Office, on Monday, Sept. 13, deputies joined a pursuit that began in Charlotte involving a stolen white Crown Victoria from Virginia.

The chase reached speeds of 115 MPH and ended when the suspects, a man and a woman, got out of the stolen vehicle and ran into the woods off Deer Branch Road, just south of the Fort Lawn area near HWY 21.

The Chester County Sheriff’s Office, along with the York County Sheriff’s Office, have established a perimeter on Deer Branch Road near High Tower Road.

Residents living in the area have been asked to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity.