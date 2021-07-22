WANTED: Lancaster woman wanted for hit-and-run after intentional sideswipe

LANCASTER, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A 21-year-old woman is wanted after police said she intentionally sideswiped another vehicle, striking a woman standing outside, according to the Lancaster County Police Department.

Police said a witness saw Ja’Taja Crockett intentionally hit a vehicle while another woman was standing in the driver’s side door.

Both the vehicle and the woman were struck by Crockett’s vehicle, police said.

The woman suffered minor injuries and was treated at a medical facility in Lancaster.

An arrest warrant has been obtained charging Crockett with hit and run with minor personal injuries, and assault and battery high and aggravated.

Anyone with information involving the incident or where Crockett is located is asked to call the Lancaster Police Department at 803-283-3313 or by calling or texting the Anonymous Tip Hotline at 803-289-6040.