WANTED: Lancaster County deputies search for man accused of 2015 attempted murder

LANCASTER, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Lancaster County deputies are searching for a man charged with two counts of attempted murder after he failed to show for his court appearance.

Authorities said Keon Jamal Howze was arrested for allegedly driving up to a car parked on Plyler Road in Lancaster County and firing at a man and woman inside on December 29, 2015. The woman was struck by gunfire in her right leg.

Howze was arrested on January 7, 2016 and charged with two counts of attempted murder and one count of possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime.

Howze posted bond in April of 2016 and was placed on GPS monitoring and house arrest from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m.

When Howze never appeared for his scheduled court appearance, deputies discovered he taken off his monitor. A warrant for failure to appear was issued on January 6, 2017. He has not been found since.

“Howze is charged with very serious violent offenses and caused significant injuries to one of his victims,” said Sheriff Barry Faile. “He has been on the run for a long time and should be required to answer the charges in court. I hope anyone who can help us find Howze will call. Callers may remain anonymous.”

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE! Download for iOS or Android

Howze is described as a 29-year-old Black man, six feet tall and 175 pounds. He lived on Caskey Lane in Lancaster when he was arrested and was required to live on Taylor Street when he was out on bond.

Deputies said he has been associated at addresses on 11th Street and West Shiloh Unity Road in Lancaster and Twitty Court and Barwick Court in Rock Hill.

He had been known to drive a 2007 Pontiac G6 and a 2011 Nissan Rogue. Anyone with information is asked to call the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office at 803-283-3388 or Midlands Crimestoppers at 888-274-6372.