STONY POINT, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A man investigators said had been wanted for around a month was captured last week after a brief foot chase in Stony Point, according to the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities said deputies responded to Plank Barn Lane after receiving information that a wanted man, identified as 35-year-old Devin Lee Bates, was in the area.

Bates, who was on probation and parole for possession of a controlled substance, was wanted for felony probation violation and listed as an absconder, the sheriff’s office said.

A perimeter was set up in the area due to the suspect’s history of running, authorities said. Deputies spotted and contacted Bates who fled on foot.

Deputies chased Bates down Highway 90 before taking him into custody in the parking lot of Captain’s Galley. He was arrested and charged with misdemeanor resting a public officer and issued a $10,000 secured bond. Bates was also issued an additional $15,000 bond on the charges of felony possession of stolen goods and felony probation violation.