WANTED: Huntersville Police search for suspects accused of robbing gas station

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Huntersville Police are looking for multiple suspects accused of an armed robbery at a gas station Tuesday morning.

According to police, the armed robbery happened around 6 a.m. Tuesday at the Circle K Gas Station on Hylas Lane.

Police released surveillance images of the suspects that can be seen below:

Circle K Robbery (Huntersville Police Department)

Circle K Robbery (Huntersville Police Department)

Circle K Robbery (Huntersville Police Department)

Circle K Robbery (Huntersville Police Department)

Circle K Robbery (Huntersville Police Department)

One suspect in the Champion slides has a sleeve-like tattoo on his left arm.

Anyone with information or who can help identify them is asked to call Huntersville Police Detective Smith at 704-464-5400. Anonymous tips can be made to North Mecklenburg Crime Stoppers at 704-896-7867.

If your tip leads to an arrest, you may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000, officials said.