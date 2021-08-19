WANTED: Huntersville Police search for suspects accused of robbing gas station

by: Mike Andrews

(Huntersville Police Department)

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Huntersville Police are looking for multiple suspects accused of an armed robbery at a gas station Tuesday morning.

According to police, the armed robbery happened around 6 a.m. Tuesday at the Circle K Gas Station on Hylas Lane.

Police released surveillance images of the suspects that can be seen below:

One suspect in the Champion slides has a sleeve-like tattoo on his left arm.

Anyone with information or who can help identify them is asked to call Huntersville Police Detective Smith at 704-464-5400. Anonymous tips can be made to North Mecklenburg Crime Stoppers at 704-896-7867.

If your tip leads to an arrest, you may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000, officials said.

