‘Wanted fugitive’, 2 others arrested at Rowan County home, deputies say

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A “wanted fugitive” accused of making threats against law enforcement was arrested along with two others Monday at a home in Rowan County, according to the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities said Gerrell McCrae was wanted on numerous outstanding warrants. Deputies said investigators were told McCrae had made threats against law enforcement officers and people he felt were responsible for him being charged.

Authorities said the investigation led deputies to a home on the 2500 block of Cannon Farm Road.

A vehicle driven by McCrae’s girlfriend, Crystal Green, was stopped after it left the home. Green was found to have had outstanding warrants for larceny and was arrested on scene.

Deputies gathered information during their surveillance of the home that led them to believe McCrae was inside, the sheriff’s office said.

Officers set up a perimeter around the house and attempted to call the suspect outside. “Numerous individuals” left the home as commanded. One man, identified as Mark Glasby, attempted to shut the door to the house as McCrae was being called out.

Authorities reportedly deployed a taser on Glasby and he was taken into custody.

A short time later, deputies said McCrae exited the home and was arrested without incident.

The sheriff’s office said a consent to search the property led to the discovery of drug paraphernalia, including hypodermic needles. Evidence of suspected narcotics was reportedly found being flushed down the toilet. No firearms were found.

McCrae was charged with possession with intent to sell schedule II for cocaine, possession with intent to sell schedule 1 for heroin, possession of a firearm by a felon, robbery with a dangerous weapon, driving while license revoked, assault inflicting serious bodily injury, larceny of a motor vehicle, and carrying a concealed weapon.

Glasby was charged with “Resist Obstruct Delay.”