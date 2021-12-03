WANTED: Driver wanted after pedestrian dies in hit-and-run crash on The Plaza in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A pedestrian who was struck by a vehicle in a hit-and-run crash on The Plaza in Charlotte on November 4 has died, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. Detectives are now asking for help finding the suspect.

Police said the crash happened around 5:55 p.m. on November 4 near the 5000 block of The Plaza.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a seriously injured pedestrian lying on the roadway. Investigators said a vehicle had struck the person, identified as 60-year-old Van Hai Nguyen, and fled the scene.

Nguyen was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries and died nearly a month later on December 1.

Detectives determined Nguyen was crossing the street when they were struck by a gray, four-door Acura car.

Suspect Vehicle (CMPD)

Authorities are asking anyone with information about the case or the suspected vehicle to call CMPD Detective Buckley at 704-432-2169, extension 6, or leave information anonymously with Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

