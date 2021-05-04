WANTED: Disgruntled customer threatens Matthews Kohl’s employees with gun

MATTHEWS, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A woman threatened employees at a Kohl’s Store in Matthews with a gun Monday afternoon after she became disgruntled, according to the Matthews Police Department.

Police said the incident happened around 5 p.m. Monday at the Kohl’s on E. Independence Blvd. Police evacuated the store and began to search for the woman.

Authorities determined the woman had left the store before officers arrived.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE! Download for iOS or Android

Police have identified 39-year-old Yolanda Cunningham as the suspect in the case.

Warrants have been issued for Cunningham’s arrest for communicating threats, going armed to the terror of the public and shoplifting.

Anyone with information on where she can be located is asked to call 704-847-5555 or 911.