WANTED: Detectives searching for ‘armed and dangerous’ murder suspect in Iredell County

STATESVILLE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Detectives are searching for a 31-year-old man accused of shooting and killing a person in Statesville early Tuesday morning, according to the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said Tyrell Dantaye Daniels, nicknamed “Lil Buckey”, is wanted for murder for his involvement in the shooting death of a person on Williams Road in Statesville around 3 a.m. Tuesday.

Tyrell Dantaye Daniels, aka “Lil Buckey” (courtesy of the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office

The victim died in the hospital, authorities said.

Detectives said they were able to obtain an arrest warrant for Daniels based on information from their investigation.

Deputies said Daniels has a criminal history, including convictions for Misdemeanor Assault with a Deadly Weapon, Second Degree Trespassing, Felony First Degree Burglary, Felony Attempted Robbery with a Dangerous Weapon, Felony Possession of a Stolen Firearm, Felony Assault with a Dangerous Weapon Inflicting Serious Injury, Three Counts of Misdemeanor Communicating Threats, Felony Failure to Appear on a Felony Charge, and Two Counts of Misdemeanor Assault.

Authorities said Daniels has made threats against police officers in the past and should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone who sees Tyrell Dantaye Daniels is asked to call 911 or the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office at 704-878-3100.