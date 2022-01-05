WANTED: Deputies working to identify Catalytic Converters theft suspect near Mooresville

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Investigators are asking for help identifying a suspect accused of stealing Catalytic Converters in the Mooresville area last month.

According to the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office, the suspect is wanted for questioning after the Catalytic Converters were stolen around 3 a.m. on December 13.

Catalytic Converter theft suspect (Iredell County Sheriff’s Office)

Deputies said the dark-colored conversion van in the pictures below is what the suspect was driving when the larceny happened.

Anyone who can identify the van or the suspect is asked to call Detective Melody Jennings at 704-924-4059 or the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office at 704-878-3100.