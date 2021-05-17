WANTED: Couple living in Motel 6 charged with series of break-ins

IREDELL COUNTY, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A couple who police say were staying at a Motel 6 have been charged with a string of break-ins, local officials said on Monday.

Officials responded beginning in April to multiple calls regarding breaking and entering on cars, homes, and buildings resulting in the theft of jewelry, guns, and lawn equipment.

An initial investigation identified both a man and a woman as suspects in the thefts Statesville residents Caitlin Conner, 23, and Nicholas Johnson, 27 as well as the vehicle they were driving.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE! Download for iOS or Android

Last week a tip came from Mooresville about a possible theft involving the two and responded, locating their vehicle a short time later. An attempt to pull the car over failed and a pursuit began. The car ended up coming to a stop and both suspects fled into a wooded area on foot. K-9 was able to locate Conner and arrest her, however, Johnson escaped.

Officials checked a Motel 6 the couple has apparently been staying able, but Johnson was not there.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact officials at 704-878-3100.