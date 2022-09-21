ALEXANDER COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A wanted Concord man assaulted a deputy and tried to flee an arrest this week, the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office announced.

Deputies located a suspicious vehicle around 6 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 18, on Pop Davis Road in the Taylorsville area. Dustin Wheeler, 34, of Concord, was the driver of the vehicle, and records showed he had outstanding warrants on driving-related issues, the sheriff’s report stated.

As authorities were attempting to arrest Wheeler, he assaulted a deputy and attempted to flee into the woods, the report stated.

A K-9 was able to track down Wheeler and he was arrested. He faces charges including resisting and assault on an officer. He is being held on a $26,700 secured bond and has a Monday court appearance.