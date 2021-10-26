WANTED: Accused child rapist fails to appear for court in Caldwell County; known to hang out at campgrounds

CALDWELL COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – An accused child rapist is on the run after failing to show up for a scheduled court appearance in Caldwell County, the Lenoir Police Department announced.

Roger Lee Keller failed to appear for court on charges of statutory rape of a child 15 or younger and he has active warrants related to this case, police said.

Authorities said Keller is known to frequent campgrounds and may have changed his hair’s appearance.

Despite following numerous leads concerning his whereabouts, investigators have not been able to locate him. Anyone with information regarding Keller’s location is asked to call Lenoir PD at 828-757-2100.

You can also call Lenoir Crime Stoppers at 828-758-8300 and remain anonymous.