WANTED: 20-year-old man wanted for murder of 16-year-old girl in Shelby

SHELBY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Police are searching for a man wanted for the murder of a 16-year-old girl who was found lying in a yard after a reported drive-by shooting in Shelby on Tuesday, police said.

According to the Shelby Police Department, officers arrived at a home in the 500 block of Roberts Street just before 4 p.m. Tuesday where they found 16-year-old Skyteria Poston laying in the yard of her home.

Skyteria Poston (Photo courtesy of Poston’s family)

Poston was taken to the hospital where she was pronounced dead.

After further investigation, investigators secured warrants to arrest 20-year-old Santana Eaves, Jr.

Santana Eaves, Jr. (Courtesy of the Shelby Police Department)

Eaves is wanted on charges of first-degree murder and discharging a weapon into occupied property.

Police said the case is still active and ongoing.

Anyone with information about where Eaves may be located is asked to call the Shelby Police Department at 704-484-6845 or anonymously contact Crimestoppers at 704-481-TIPS.