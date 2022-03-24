BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — A woman was cut multiple times by a coworker at an Alamance County Walmart, according to police.

Police say they responded to the Walmart located on South Graham Hopedale Road in regard to reports of a “disturbance” involving two employees around 7:30 p.m. on Mar. 17. A 34-year-old female employee was cut multiple times “with a bladed weapon.”

Regina Fort, 60, was arrested after the assault and charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury with intent to kill. She was given a $250,000 secured bond.