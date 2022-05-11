WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) – A 32-year-old man was arrested after deputies said he broke into a room at a hotel near Wake Forest and ended up being stabbed in the face, the Wake County Sheriff’s Office said.

At around 10 p.m. Tuesday, Wake County deputies were called to a stabbing call at the Starlite Motel at the 10000-block of Star Road near Wake Forest.

When deputies and EMS arrived, they found 32-year-old Anthony Thompson near the motel with a large laceration to his face.

The sheriff’s office said investigators learned Thompson and his wife had been involved in a fight at the motel earlier that evening.

WCSO said after the argument, Thompson’s wife ran into a neighbor’s room and locked the door behind her.

The sheriff’s office said witnesses told investigators that Thompson began banging on the door of that neighbor’s room and broke the room’s front window.

Thompson is accused of then assaulting the a man in the room by punching him several times.

That man defended himself by cutting Thompson in the face, the sheriff’s office said.

Thompson is charged with one count of felony breaking and entering to terrorize or injure, and simple assault.

Thompson was transported to a hospital for treatment of his injuries before being taken to the Wake County Detention Center. He was held on a $15,000 bond.