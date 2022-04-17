CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A weekend death investigation in west Charlotte has turned into a homicide investigation following a review by the medical examiner, CMPD said Monday.

Officers responded to calls regarding the incident and began what was initially described as a death investigation around 1:30 p.m. Friday in west Charlotte on Sloan Drive near Billy Graham Parkway.

Following an investigation and a review by the medical examiner, the death has been ruled a homicide, the police report indicated. The victim was later identified as 62-year-old Donna Weatherford.

CSI, the DA’s Office, operations command, and the medical examiner’s office were among the departments that responded to the scene.

There is no motive, suspect, or arrest mentioned and this remains an active investigation.

This is the city’s 20th homicide so far in 2022.