Video: Suspect breaks into Two Scoops Creamery in Plaza Midwood

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A person broke into Two Scoops Creamery in Plaza Midwood over the weekend, owners told FOX 46 Charlotte.

In the video, the suspect can be seen breaking through the front door to enter the store.

Owners said nothing major was taken and the cash register was empty.

FOX 46 has reached out to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department for more information.

