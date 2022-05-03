WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Surveillance video released on Monday shows a Winston-Salem grocery store robbery that happened over the weekend.

On Sunday, officers responded to Keh’ Lani Groceries on Link Road when an alarm was activated, according to a Winston-Salem Police Department news release.

The store clerk told arriving officers that two suspects went into the business, one suspect had an “assault-style rifle,” and the other suspect had a semi-automatic handgun.

The suspects ordered the store clerk behind the counter where the store clerk was forced to take money out of the cash register.

The suspects then left the grocery store with an unknown amount of money and left the area in a silver vehicle.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with any information regarding this investigation is asked to call the WSPD at (336) 773-7700, Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800, or En Espanol (336) 728-3904. You can also view “Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County” on Facebook.