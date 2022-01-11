Video: Drive-by shooting injures woman, sprays NC home with bullets while children are inside

CAMERON, N.C. (WNCN) — Authorities Monday released video of a drive-by shooting that injured a woman and left several bullet holes in a home that contained children Saturday evening in Harnett County.

The incident was reported just before 6:10 p.m. Saturday at a home at 18301 N.C. 27 near Cameron, according to a news release from the Harnett County Sheriff’s Office.

In the video, a car can be seen driving by the home and gunfire can be heard coming from the car. At least 12 shots could be heard in the short video clip.

Two women and two children were in the home at the time of the shooting.

A woman was hit in her face by gunfire, deputies said. The injured woman was still at an area hospital for treatment on Monday.

Callers can provide tips by calling the Harnett County Sheriff’s Office tip line at 910-893-0300 or provide secure and anonymous tips at P3tips.com.