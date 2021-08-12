Video: Bystanders run for cover when shots ring out outside west Charlotte gas station

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police released surveillance video that shows multiple masked suspects who they say exchanged gunfire with a group of people hiding in the bushes outside a gas station in west Charlotte.

The shootout occurred on Friday, Aug. 6, at the B & K Gas & More Station located on Glenwood Drive.

In the footage, you can see at least three masked suspects approach a gray-colored vehicle at the gas station when shots ring out between the masked suspects and several others hidden nearby.

All involved parties fled the scene before law enforcement arrived.

When CMPD detectives got to the area, they found numerous casings on the ground and bullet holes into the building.

WANTED: can you ID suspects involved in shooting at B & K Gas and More station on Glenwood Dr. Aug. 6th. ☎️@CLTCrimeStopper 704.334.1600 or submit anonymous tip 📱 @P3Tips app. 💰reward for any info leading to an arrest. @cmpd #FindaFugitive @FOX46News pic.twitter.com/RbYGEOz1ak — Brien Blakely (@bblakelyFox46) August 12, 2021

“It was two groups shooting back and forth at each other, fortunately nobody was injured or killed in this incident,” Det. Adrian Johnson with Charlotte Crime Stoppers told FOX 46.

If you recognize any of these suspects, you’re asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or submit an anonymous tip to the P3 Tips App. There is a cash reward for any information leading to an arrest.