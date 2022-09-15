THOMASVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — Thomasville police arrested a High Point man who is suspected of a string of indecent exposure from High Point to Thomasville.

33-year-old Jayshawn Owens faces three indecent exposure charges.

People reported seeing him in neighborhoods, near schools and at the Planet Fitness on Julian Avenue in Thomasville.

The victim did not want us to reveal his identity but said he was disgusted by what he saw.

He knew something was odd when Owens parked away from the entrance of the gym and pulled in the middle of two cars parked in front of the gym’s parking lot.

Out of caution, he looked through his mirror and saw the inappropriate act while Owens was looking at a woman parked next to him.

By the time he tried to confront him, he says Owens got in his car and sped off. He was able to get his license plate number.

That along with leads like pictures and videos helped police make the arrest Wednesday morning.

Thomasville police posted the pictures of Owens Tuesday on their Facebook page, and the post was shared more than 200 times.

People told similar stories in the comments of seeing the 33-year-old exposing himself while performing lewd acts.

Police say the first encounter happened on Aug. 22 when Owens was allegedly seen committing a lewd act both on video and by a woman on White Street.

The most recent situation happened Monday on Kern Street and in the parking lot of Planet Fitness on Julian Avenue.

One victim who did not want to be identified said the pictures were ingrained in her mind because she experienced a similar situation two weeks ago in High Point.

She says she saw Owens near High Point Central High School while visiting family.

“I thought he was just trying to use the bathroom because he moved out the view where we were because there were kids outside running around,” she said

That wasn’t the case.

“You could see the hand motion. You could see what he was doing,” she said. “When I asked what he was doing, he moved closer to the house. He moved behind the air condition system and was just doing what he was doing watching us.”

It mortified her because her 11-month-old daughter and 3-year-old son were outside playing at the time.

“That’s not safe. It’s in a school area around kids” she said. “What if it was a school day, and the kids were out eating lunch? What if something else happened? It was daylight. Broad daylight.”

Owens is being held at the Davidson County Jail on a $20,000 bond.

He is scheduled to appear in court next month.