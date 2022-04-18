CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Officers responded to a shooting in the midst of Monday morning’s rainstorm in northeast Charlotte, CMPD said.

Police responded to calls regarding gunshots around 10:30 a.m. Monday, April 18, near 8100 Newell Farm Road in northeast Charlotte.

One person was found suffering from life-threatening injuries and was transported to Atrium Main, Medic confirmed. CMPD said the injuries sustained are non-life-threatening.

QCN is working to learn more about the current condition of the victim.

There is no motive or mention of an arrest at this time and this remains an active investigation.