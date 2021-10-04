Victim in deadly hit-and-run on University City Blvd. near I-85 identified; suspect sought

CHARLOTTE (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police have identified the victim in a deadly hit-and-run crash at the intersection of University City Boulevard and Interstate 85 last month.

According to CMPD, 47-year-old Victoria Lewis was driving a Mazda 6 around 12:30 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 5 when she was struck by the driver of a 2012 GMC Terrain that hit the right front of her car, causing it to spin 360 degrees before stopping on the off-ramp to I-85 northbound.

The driver of the GMC fled the scene before first responders arrived. It was later determined the GMC was stolen the day before the crash. The GMC sustained heavy front-end damage in the crash.

Lewis was found unresponsive and transported to Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center where she died from her injuries on September 30.

Additional details about the suspect were not immediately provided by investigators. Any person who witnessed the crash or has information about this case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (704) 334-1600 or visit charlottecrimestoppers.com.