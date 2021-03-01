Victim found shot twice in chest, Gaston County man charged with attempted murder

SPENCER MOUNTAIN, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A person was found shot twice in the chest Sunday night in Spencer Mountain, according to the Gaston County Police Department.

Authorities said officers responded to 264 Stanley Spencer Mountain Road around 9:59 p.m. Feb. 28 where they found the injured victim. They were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said 41-year-old Ranlo resident Michael Ethan David Sr. was arrested and charged with attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury.