Victim found shot in the backyard of a home in Rock Hill

ROCK HILL, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — Rock Hill Police are investigating after a victim was found shot in the backyard of a home.

Officials responded to the 700 block of Jefferson Avenue just after 2:30 p.m. Thursday to find the 43-year-old suffering from a gunshot wound. Officers rendered aid to the victim until paramedics arrived and transported the victim to Piedmont Medical Center for treatment.

The condition of the victim is currently unknown at this time, and police have not identified any potential suspects in the case. Details leading up to the shooting are still under investigation and have not been provided to FOX 46 News.