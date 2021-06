COUNTDOWN TO THE 2021 COCA-COLA 600!

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A vehicle was shot into multiple times on The Plaza in northwest Charlotte early Tuesday morning, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

Officers said a person reported that an unknown suspect shot into their vehicle while they were driving near the 3000 block of The Plaza around 3:50 a.m. Tuesday.

Police said no one has been charged in the case.

The shooting is under investigation.

