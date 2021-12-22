Vehicle pursuit of felons in Union County nets stolen weapons and drugs

UNION COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — Two convicted felons were arrested Wednesday after a pursuit of their vehicle uncovered stolen guns and drugs.

According to Union County Sheriff’s Office, a 911 caller reported witnessing a Cadillac sedan driving in a dangerous manner and littering in the Indian Trail area. A deputy located the suspected vehicle near a QuikTrip gas station and attempted to stop it after realizing the license plate on the vehicle was fictitious.

The suspects, identified as Jese Leigh Carella and Colin Threadgill, chose not to stop and fled from deputies in Indian Trail, Stallings, and Matthews. During the pursuit, Threadgill struck another vehicle to elude police and abandoned the vehicle in Matthews where he fled on foot. Matthews Police officers soon apprehended Threadgill after a brief foot chase.

Deputies also arrested Threadgill’s passenger, Carella, and a subsequent search of the vehicle led to the discovery of two firearms, and one of the firearms had been altered to remove the serial number. Over six ounces of marijuana was also found in the vehicle.

Deputies learned that Threadgill also had outstanding federal warrants for his arrest pertaining to the illegal possession of a firearm from a separate incident. Both Threadgill and Carella have extensive criminal histories and are convicted felons.

Threadgill was charged with numerous felonies including possession of a firearm by a felon, felony flee to elude, felony removal of serial numbers from a firearm, and narcotics charges. He is being held in Union County Jail on secured bond.

Carella was charged with one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and is also in the Union County Jail held on a secured bond.

The driver of the vehicle that Threadgill struck was not injured. CMPD and Matthews Police assisted in the investigation.