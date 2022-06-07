CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — An unloaded gun was found inside a student’s book bag at Harding University High School in Charlotte Tuesday morning, according to district officials.

In a message sent to students’ parents, Principal Glenn Starnes said the weapon was found on campus by a school administrator during morning arrival.

The book bag was discovered before it was taken through the school’s body scanner, Starnes added.

Police responded and an investigation is underway, officials said. The owner of the book bag was identified.

“This is an isolated situation and all students and staff are safe, end of the year testing is underway, and learning and teaching are continuing,” Principal Starnes said. “Please speak with your students about the serious consequences of bringing a weapon of any kind to school.”

The incident happened a day after officials at Coulwood STEM Academy banned backpacks for the rest of the school year after a student brought a gun to campus Monday, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools said.