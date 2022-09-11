LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Police have arrested the chair of the University of Kentucky’s communications department on charges of incest, sexual abuse of a person under 12 and sodomy.

Kevin Real, a UK professor of communication, was arrested Thursday by the Lexington Police Department, the Herald Leader reported.

Real allegedly sexually abused the victim when they were six, and again in July, an arrest citation said.

He has been placed on administrative leave from the university, spokesman Jay Blanton said Friday. “The university is aware of this issue and takes it very seriously,” Blanton said. “Professor Real is on administrative leave and not on campus at this time.

Real, 65, has worked at UK for 20 years. A receipt for bail bonds totaling $15,000 was posted in his court file Friday. He has a preliminary hearing in October.