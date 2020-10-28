Union County man shot, robbed outside home

A man was shot multiple and robbed by three men outside of his home in Union County Tuesday night, according to the Union County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said the victim was approached by three men at around 10:10 p.m. Tuesday while he was working on his 4-wheeler outside of his home on Macedonia Church Road.

Detectives said three armed black men wearing masks and hoodies approached the home where they encountered the victim. At least one of the suspects fired multiple shots into the victim.

The suspects then stole a mobile device from the man and forced his wife to escort them inside and give them cash and other valuables.

Deputies said the suspects fled on foot. A Monroe Police K-9 unit identified a possible track leading to W.G. Medlin Road where the suspects’ vehicle may have been parked.

The victim’s injuries are not believed to be life threatening. His wife was not injured.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Union County Sheriff’s Office at 704-283-3789 or Crime Stoppers at 704-283-5600.

LATEST HEADLINES FROM FOX 46 CHARLOTTE