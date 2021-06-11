Union County father accused of taking infant to drug deal near school

UNION COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A Union County father is now in jail after taking his child on a drug buy, according to the Union County Sheriff’s Office.

26-year-old Austin Lee Page has been charged with child abuse and having drugs on him. The child is now with family, authorities said.

“A hand-to-hand transaction of heroin occurred in the child’s presence,” said Tony Underwood, the Chief Deputy of Operations at USCO.

Not only was a child with Page, but the drug deal was within a 1,000 feet of a school.

However, deputies said they were there to bust the dealer and Lee just happened to be buying at the time. Thirty-year-old Joshua Wendell Oxendine is in Union County Jail, charged with selling heroin as well as being a felon with a gun.

“Our goal is not targeting the users, that’s not our goal,” said Underwood. “I’m proud of the fact that we have heard from dealers, very good sources, that the word has been out there for some time, ‘Don’t go to Union County because they will bust you.’”