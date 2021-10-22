Unidentified male body found along the Catawba River in Burke County

BURKE COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — Investigators are working to identify the body of a man found washed up along the banks of the Catawba River in the Carbon City area of Morganton.

According to Burke County Sheriff’s Office, the body was discovered Friday and appeared to have been there for at least 10 days. The cause of death is not yet determined.

The investigation is ongoing, and autopsy results are pending.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to FOX 46 News and FOX46.com for updates.