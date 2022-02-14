Undercover bust at NC coast ends with 1 arrest, seizure of 17 lbs of marijuana, police say

Baysden Alvin Baker along with items seized during the bust. Photos from Morehead City police.

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WNCN) — A two-county undercover operation at the North Carolina coast led to an arrest and the seizure of about 17 pounds of marijuana Friday, police say.

The bust also led to police seizing more than $10,000 cash and THC-based vape cartridges, according to a news release from Morehead City police.

Police said that the operation began after Craven County deputies intercepted “a suspicious parcel.”

Baysden Alvin Baker, 25, of Beaufort is facing charges linked to the marijuana bust, police said.

Baker was charged with three counts of trafficking marijuana, possession of marijuana paraphernalia and possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver marijuana within 1,000 feet of a school.

He is being held on a $250,000 secured bond.

The Carteret County Sheriff’s Office and the Craven County Sheriff’s Office assisted in the operation, police said.