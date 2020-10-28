U.S. Marshals offer reward in manhunt for dangerous drug trafficker

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The U.S. Marshals are asking for help finding an armed and dangerous drug trafficker wanted for violating the terms of his release and other crimes.

Federal officials said Louie Forney has a criminal history that includes robbery with a deadly weapon, possession of a firearm by a felon, and possession with intent to distribute cocaine.

The U.S. Marshals say Forney violated the terms of his supervised release and is also wanted for other drug trafficking crimes. He is also wanted by the ATF and CMPD.

“Louis Forney is a dangerous fugitive and federal, state and local law enforcement officers have made apprehending this fugitive a priority,” said U.S. Marshal Greg Forest.

Forney also uses the alias “RAH”. He is described as a six-foot-3 black man who weighs around 130 pounds.

A reward of up to $1,000 is being offered for information that directly leads to Forney’s arrest. Anyone with information is asked to call their nearest U.S. Marshals Service Communications Center at 1-800-336-0102 or visit www.USMARSHALS.gov/tips.

