GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — U.S. Marshals have announced they’re offering a $5,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest of a wanted armed and dangerous murder suspect.

Terry Antonio Lomick, 41, is accused of shooting and killing Garreth Tomar Rondaz Bickham, 35, of Shelby.

According to the Gastonia Police Department, officers were called to the area of Rankin Avenue and N. King Street at 11:52 p.m. Friday, May 27, for the report of a person who had been shot.

As officers and first responders arrived at the scene, they found a man inside a vehicle near the intersection of Rankin Avenue and N. King Street. The man, later identified as Bickham, had been shot in his upper body.

Bickham was rushed to a local hospital where he died from his injuries, authorities said.

During the investigation, detectives identified Lomick as the person who had shot Bickham and charges were filed for first-degree murder. Lomick remains on the run at this time.

This remains an active investigation. Detectives continue to work on a possible motive for this homicide and are working to determine how Bickham and Lomick knew each other.

Anyone with information regarding Lomick’s location is asked to immediately call 9-1-1.