LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A U-Haul truck pulling a stolen trailer lead deputies on a chase from Catawba County into Lincoln County before ending on NC 16 HWY Thursday morning.

Catawba County Communications advised a vehicle pursuit was traveling into Lincoln County and deputies were dispatched to several intersections to deploy stop sticks, the sheriff’s office said.

The suspect vehicle, a U-Haul truck pulling a stolen trailer, was able to avoid the stop sticks at the NC 150 intersection and continued south on Highway 16.

Deputies then deployed stop sticks at the St. James Church Road intersection. The stop sticks were successful in damaging the right rear tires on the truck and trailer, the sheriff’s office said.

The suspect vehicle slowed to about 30 miles an hour. As the vehicle reached the NC 73 Highway on-ramp, stop sticks were deployed again by Lincoln and Catawba County deputies.

The truck, now running on one fully inflated tire, came to a halt.

Catawba County deputies called for the suspect and passenger to exit the vehicle at gunpoint. After about 25 minutes of not following the deputy’s commands, the suspect and passenger surrendered.

Both have been placed in the Catawba County Detention Center on various charges, the sheriff’s office said.