Two teens charged with murder, attempted robbery in deadly northeast Charlotte apartment shooting

CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Two teens are facing a slew of charges in connection to a fatal shooting that occurred at a northeast Charlotte apartment last December, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police.

The shooting happened shortly after 6 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021, at an apartment in the 1600 block of Deergreen Lane, police said.

As officers arrived at the scene, they found Jan Mario Ramirez Andino, 18, inside the apartment with a gunshot wound. Andino was pronounced deceased at the scene by Medic.

Over time, CMPD identified Ka’ron Markess Commander, 19, and Cameron Isiah Hargrove, 18, as suspects in this case. Both were arrested on Jan. 13, 2022, without incident and interviewed by homicide detectives.

Both suspects have been charged with first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon, attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon, and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill.

The family of Andino has been notified of these arrests, police said.

The investigation into this case is active and ongoing. Anyone with additional information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS or 704-334-1600.