CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Two people have been stabbed following an alleged road rage incident in the Plaza Midwood area, according to multiple witnesses.

Queen City News crews were along Thomas Avenue Thursday afternoon, Aug. 25, as emergency personnel descended upon the area for reports of a stabbing.

Witnesses told QCN that it all began with a road rage incident that turned into a stabbing. According to several witnesses, two people were stabbed during the violent encounter.

The 1200 block of Thomas Avenue is closed at this time in both directions as CMPD investigates.

