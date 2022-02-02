Two men injured during Shooting Wednesday in Salisbury

SALISBURY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Two men are being treated in the hospital after being injured in a shooting on Wednesday in Salisbury, authorities said.

Officers responded to calls regarding gunshots around 2 p.m. Wednesday near 500 Admiral Drive. A man was found in a wooded area suffering from gunshot wounds and was transported to the hospital to be treated. A short time later a second gunshot wound victim showed up at the hospital, police said.

There is no mention of charges, a suspect, or a motive and this remains an active investigation.